NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. NexPoint Residential Trust updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.16-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NXRT stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. 269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,995. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.