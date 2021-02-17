NEXT.coin Achieves Market Cap of $398,618.23 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $398,618.23 and approximately $29,650.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,029.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $714.75 or 0.01373741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.44 or 0.00469810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00034951 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000502 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009091 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars.

