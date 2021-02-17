NEXT (NET) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $37,303.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00445187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 192.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 127.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000727 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 coins and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

