NextDAO (NAX) Market Cap Tops $3.98 Million

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $387,675.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,855,194,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,814,962,741 tokens. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.