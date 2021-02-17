NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Citigroup

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NEX. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.80.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $3.84. The company had a trading volume of 51,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

