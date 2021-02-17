NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.64 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One NFTLootBox token can now be purchased for approximately $72.59 or 0.00140922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 109.3% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00061213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.24 or 0.00307214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00083887 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00072384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00085993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.27 or 0.00443171 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00176024 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

