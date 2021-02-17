NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Shares Up 5.3%

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)’s share price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $9.02. 1,024 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

About NGK Spark Plug (OTCMKTS:NGKSY)

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

