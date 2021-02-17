Nibble Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.00 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. Nibble has a total market capitalization of $982.82 and $12.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nibble has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nibble coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nibble alerts:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About Nibble

NBXC is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.