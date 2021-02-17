NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $265.89. 13,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,294. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.83.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

