Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.19

Shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $10.86. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 18,677 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $133.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Nicholas Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 120,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 609,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

