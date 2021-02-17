Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 494 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,424,000 after buying an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 4,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.50.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total transaction of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock worth $42,441,256. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL traded down $2.89 on Wednesday, hitting $208.02. 14,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,934. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

