Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Acquires 587 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 4.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $3.66 on Wednesday, reaching $337.55. The company had a trading volume of 60,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.57 and its 200-day moving average is $334.28. The stock has a market cap of $336.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

