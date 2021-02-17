Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $52,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.23. 24,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.95. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

