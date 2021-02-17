Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Decreases Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,344 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 71,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 499,895 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,734,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 94,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,178. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.10. The firm has a market cap of $225.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

