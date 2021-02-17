Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Grows Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3,040.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,404 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,658 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.38. 96,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.14.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

