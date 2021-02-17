Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,660 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned about 0.05% of State Street worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in State Street by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

STT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. 69,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,522. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.