Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $15.25 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $15,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 153,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.53. 89,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,502,724. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.22. The company has a market cap of $110.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

