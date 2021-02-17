Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $17.03 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Intuit makes up 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Intuit by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.38. 38,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,975. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $405.67.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

