Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $30.89 Million Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 2.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Fastenal worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.30.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 37,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223,590. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $352,996.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

