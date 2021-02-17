Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $37.18 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,339 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 3.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 505,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,129,307. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $216.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

