Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,838,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.0% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $25,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 273,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,750,857. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

