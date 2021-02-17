Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Purchases 3,515 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,375. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a market cap of $159.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

