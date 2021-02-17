Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,005,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 87,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

