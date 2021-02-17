Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 106,658 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106,658 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,210,508. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

