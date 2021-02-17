Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 11,049 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,049 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,013,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,909,000 after buying an additional 239,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 346.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 291,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,568,000 after buying an additional 225,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total value of $1,070,227.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,553.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,854 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,011 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.87. 25,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,113,205. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

