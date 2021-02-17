Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,475 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 4.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.78.

PEP stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.54. 136,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,896,279. The stock has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.03.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.