Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 3,600 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge upgraded Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. 50,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,575. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,070.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.