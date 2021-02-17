Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,058 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 543,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.9% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $24,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $46.16. 537,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,401,934. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

