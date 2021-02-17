Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,305 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

INTC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,612,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

