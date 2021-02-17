Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 5,990 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,990 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.2% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $15,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.98. 85,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,739,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

