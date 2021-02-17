Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 7,208 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in The Southern were worth $13,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 96,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,655. The firm has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

