Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 780 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for 1.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $22,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,547,000 after purchasing an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,024,000 after purchasing an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,762,000 after purchasing an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $201.44. 94,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,685. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $205.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.77.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

