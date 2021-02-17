Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 9,012 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,012 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 20,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,993,362. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

