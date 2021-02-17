Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Takes $2.15 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after buying an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $146,447,000 after buying an additional 109,549 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.94. 8,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.68. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $1,658,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 63,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

