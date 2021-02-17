Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 60,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth about $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,815. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

