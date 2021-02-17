Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,173 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 2.4% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2,043.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

NVS traded down $1.85 on Wednesday, reaching $89.61. 31,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,094. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.55. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

