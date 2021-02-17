Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) (CVE:BFF) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 31,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.52 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

In other Nickel Rock Resources Inc. (BFF.V) news, Senior Officer Tina Whyte purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 895,000 shares in the company, valued at C$671,250.

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Teels Marsh West Lithium project located in Teels Marsh, Mineral County, Nevada; the Clayton Valley BFF-1 lithium project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; the Dixie Valley project located in Churchill County, West Central Nevada; and the Black Rock Desert Lithium project located in Washoe County, Nevada.

