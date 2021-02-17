NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after acquiring an additional 319,266 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $140.83. 47,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $222.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

