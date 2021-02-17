Nimiq Market Cap Reaches $61.54 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 59.2% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $61.54 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,313.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,846.88 or 0.03530439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $235.91 or 0.00450960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $719.73 or 0.01375804 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.66 or 0.00511652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.61 or 0.00467591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.23 or 0.00321575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00029191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002642 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,047,740,116 coins and its circulating supply is 7,303,990,116 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

