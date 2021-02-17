Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $73,450.98 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000180 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

