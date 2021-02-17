Niobio Cash Reaches Market Cap of $72,315.26 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $72,315.26 and approximately $5.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000183 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 86.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

