Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.24

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 2591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nippon Steel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPSCY)

Nippon Steel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers hot and cold rolled, electrical, and galvanized steel sheets; electrolytic tinplates; flat products; bar and wire rods; steel pipe piles, rails, structural shapes, and steel sheet piles; welded and seamless pipes and tubes; railway, automotive, and machinery parts, such as bogie trucks, railway wheels, and crankshafts; titanium sheets, ingots, and foils; and stainless steel sheets, plates, and bar and rod materials.

