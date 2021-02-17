NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.78

NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.01, with a volume of 2591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About NIPPON STL & SU/S (OTCMKTS:NSSMY)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

