Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.00

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.00 and last traded at $27.50, with a volume of 727439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.39.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

