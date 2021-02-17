Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 26,336 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,383 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,336 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $72,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Tesla by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,073 shares of company stock valued at $92,993,792 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $22.84 on Wednesday, hitting $773.38. 661,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,502,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $816.56 and its 200 day moving average is $546.91. The company has a market capitalization of $742.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,598.84, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.