Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,365 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.93. 333,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,526,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $192.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82 and a 200 day moving average of $81.18.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

