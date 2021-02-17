Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,081 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 41,660 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $38,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $5,927,860.00. Insiders sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.47. The stock had a trading volume of 101,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,750. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

