Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $21,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,794 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,401,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

