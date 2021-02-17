Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,070 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $52,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $34.18. 1,999,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,337,859. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

