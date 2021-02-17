Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $18.71 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,820 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.23% of Assurant worth $18,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Truist boosted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.69. 10,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

